Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,368 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $23,203,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.