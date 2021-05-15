Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 787 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

