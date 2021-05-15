Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 320 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $24.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $647.76. 1,331,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $290.10 and a one year high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

