Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,725,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

