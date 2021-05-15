Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $6.35 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

