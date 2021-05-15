Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $769,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $147,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,196,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 644.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 308,975 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

