Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,967.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.57. 1,567,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.