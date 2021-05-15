Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 400,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,368,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

NYSE DE traded up $5.89 on Friday, reaching $384.00. 1,143,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.69 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.