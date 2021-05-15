Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 7,066 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

BLCN stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 125,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,438. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.

