Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Price Target to $16.00

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth $112,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

