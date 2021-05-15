Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.