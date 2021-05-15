WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $314.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

