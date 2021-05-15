WideOpenWest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,638 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 812% compared to the average daily volume of 399 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.