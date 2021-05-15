WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

Shares of WYY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 100,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,426. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

