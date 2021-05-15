William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.34) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Shares of TSHA opened at $20.94 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.