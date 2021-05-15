Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.91.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

