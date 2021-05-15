Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WTT opened at $1.75 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

