Wolfe Research Trims Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price to $20.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective reduced by Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.