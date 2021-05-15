Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

