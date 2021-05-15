WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of WSPOF stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

