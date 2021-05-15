WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSP. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$142.91.

Shares of WSP opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.41. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$80.73 and a 1 year high of C$141.02. The stock has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a PE ratio of 55.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

