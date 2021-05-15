WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$142.91.

TSE WSP opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$115.41. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$80.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

