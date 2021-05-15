Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Xencor stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. Xencor has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,555,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.