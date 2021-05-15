Xend Finance Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

