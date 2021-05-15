Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

