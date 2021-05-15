XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

XPO opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,826 shares of company stock valued at $77,163,612 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

