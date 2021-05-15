Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.31.

XYL stock opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

