Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $155.68 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. AMERCO accounts for approximately 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.30% of AMERCO worth $155,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERCO stock opened at $617.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $608.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $280.01 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

