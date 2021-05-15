Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $179.73 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $179,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 259,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 237,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.