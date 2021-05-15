Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $252.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.88. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

