Yacktman Asset Management LP Invests $100.37 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,114,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

