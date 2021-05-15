Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,664,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.14% of Lockheed Martin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $390.78 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.00 and its 200 day moving average is $358.00. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

