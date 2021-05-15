YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +20-22% to ~$1.31-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.YETI also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.280-2.320 EPS.

YETI stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

