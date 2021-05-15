YOU COIN (YOU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $746,175.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $746,175.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.21 or 0.01105899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00113273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

