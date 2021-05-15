Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADMP shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 1,899,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,113,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.68. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 518,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

