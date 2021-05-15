Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

