Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

CLSD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 111,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

