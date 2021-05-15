Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.31. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

SWBI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 1,545,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.