Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NTB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. 109,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

