Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.