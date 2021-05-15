Zacks: Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCF. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 276,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

