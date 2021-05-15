Zacks: Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.35. Garmin posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Garmin by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Garmin by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.45. Garmin has a 52-week low of $76.51 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.