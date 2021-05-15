Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. Incyte posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.