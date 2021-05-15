Zacks: Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $8,474,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $8,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $90.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -566.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

