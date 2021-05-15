Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.99). Natera reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $93.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

