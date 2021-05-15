Zacks: Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.49. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.64. 75,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,784. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

