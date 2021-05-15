Zacks: Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.17. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

