Zacks: Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.01. WestRock reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.