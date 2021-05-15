Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post sales of $33.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the highest is $34.46 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $22.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $148.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.22 million to $150.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.07 million, with estimates ranging from $174.68 million to $196.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 1,162,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

