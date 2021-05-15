Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. First Command Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $246.29 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

